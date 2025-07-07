Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Suzano Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE SUZ opened at $9.57 on Friday. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Suzano had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzano will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Atlas FRM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 17,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 45,596.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,624,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,917 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 465.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,680,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,016 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,130,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 467.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

