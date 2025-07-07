CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. CLEAR Secure has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $5,832,671.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 149,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,835.22. This trade represents a 60.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 212,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,435. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 960,964 shares of company stock worth $24,238,299. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

