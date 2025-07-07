Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Wabtec from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wabtec from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wabtec from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $213.44 on Friday. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $147.66 and a 52-week high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.27.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 10.53%. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wabtec news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 6,151 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.39, for a total transaction of $1,244,900.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,085.83. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $603,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,153,472.50. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,588 shares of company stock worth $19,832,997 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,566,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wabtec by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Wabtec by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 36,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Wabtec by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

