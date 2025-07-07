TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TransUnion by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

