Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNG. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ringcentral in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

NYSE:RNG opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Ringcentral has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.53 million. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ringcentral will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 19,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $513,852.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 333,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,348.58. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 54,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,451,529.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,616,560.80. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,804 over the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Ringcentral by 22.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the first quarter worth about $145,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 261,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 14.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 159,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

