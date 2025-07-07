Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
PAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paymentus
Paymentus Trading Up 2.1%
Insider Transactions at Paymentus
In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $433,656.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,333.63. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paymentus by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $3,109,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paymentus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paymentus
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.