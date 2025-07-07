Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

PAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Trading Up 2.1%

Insider Transactions at Paymentus

Paymentus stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.56. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $433,656.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,333.63. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paymentus by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $3,109,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.