Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ELAN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

