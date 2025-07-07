InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of INM opened at $2.90 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.87% and a negative return on equity of 107.93%.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.