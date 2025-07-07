Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Slide Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Slide Insurance stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Slide Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Insider Activity at Slide Insurance

In related news, Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $175,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,586.35. This trade represents a 54.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 358,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $5,667,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,031,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,114,299.65. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,490.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

