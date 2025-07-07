Wall Street Zen Upgrades Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to “Hold”

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.47. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $124.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.20) by $5.61. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -41.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 41.54% of Eyenovia worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

