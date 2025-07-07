Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCBI. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $1,059,205 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $656,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

