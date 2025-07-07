Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Powell Max Stock Up 6.0%
Shares of NASDAQ PMAX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Powell Max has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.70.
Powell Max Company Profile
