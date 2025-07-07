Wall Street Zen Downgrades Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) to Sell

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Regency Centers by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

