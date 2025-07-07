Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price target on Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Magnite Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. Magnite has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.18 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Day sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 443,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,911.60. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 356,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,727.08. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,743 shares of company stock worth $16,021,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Magnite by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

