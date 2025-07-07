Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives $13.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 446,864 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
