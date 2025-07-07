Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives $13.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACHR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,010.96. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,289.06. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 376,960 shares of company stock worth $4,441,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 446,864 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after buying an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.