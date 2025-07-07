Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $15.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Certara alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CERT

Certara Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Certara has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Certara’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Certara by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.