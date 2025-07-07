James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.75.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $971.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

