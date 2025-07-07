Wall Street Zen Upgrades Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) to “Buy”

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coca Cola Femsa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

NYSE KOF opened at $97.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.44 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 1,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

