Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPOF opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $207.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of -0.31.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 11.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 344,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 263,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

