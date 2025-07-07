Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of OPOF opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $207.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of -0.31.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 11.52%.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
