Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KAI. DA Davidson cut their target price on Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Kadant alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kadant

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $329.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Kadant has a 1-year low of $281.30 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kadant by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Kadant by 50.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 55.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.