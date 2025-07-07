MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGTX. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of MGTX opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 484.90% and a negative return on equity of 241.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,408,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,969.22. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 882,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,964. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 50,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

