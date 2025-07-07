Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day moving average of $135.11. Palomar has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $175.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $790,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,261,538.32. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $72,676.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 361 shares in the company, valued at $55,467.65. This trade represents a 56.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,251. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 536.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palomar by 185.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Palomar by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Palomar by 116.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

