Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.15. Materion has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Materion by 22.8% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 18.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 67.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 122,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

