Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to “Hold”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

