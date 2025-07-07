i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $962.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Geoffrey C. Smith sold 8,404 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $223,210.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,800. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Harrison sold 78,597 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,949,991.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,163.56. This trade represents a 95.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,261 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 112,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2,744.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

