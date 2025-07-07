Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

B has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Mining has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 21.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 114,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Mining

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.