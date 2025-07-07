Wall Street Zen Downgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Hold

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.80.

FIX opened at $540.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.68. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

