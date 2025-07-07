Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
Shares of FTEK opened at $2.86 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $88.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 million. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fuel Tech
- About the Markup Calculator
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.