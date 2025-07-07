Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $2.86 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $88.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 million. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 11.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,899,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

