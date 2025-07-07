Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $348.51 on Friday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $351.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.85 and a 200-day moving average of $248.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total value of $19,746,817.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 201,087 shares in the company, valued at $56,591,914.41. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 51,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $16,751,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,616.37. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,329,861 shares of company stock worth $426,983,045 in the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Carvana by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

