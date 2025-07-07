CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

