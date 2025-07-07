Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCTH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $443.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 26.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $9,644,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,708,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 711,574 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $7,371,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,084,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,394,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 169,260 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

