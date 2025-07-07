Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
