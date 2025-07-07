Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

CASS opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $617.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 23.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 56.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

