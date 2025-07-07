Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.06. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 28.59%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

In other news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,400. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Guernsey sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $66,666.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,168.67. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

