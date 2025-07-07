Wall Street Zen Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Buy

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALNY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $331.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $333.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $577,941,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,610 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,525,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323,206 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

