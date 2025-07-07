Insider Buying: Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Acquires £19,720.80 in Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) insider Janet E. Ashdown purchased 19,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720.80 ($26,929.95).

Synthomer Stock Performance

SYNT opened at GBX 93.90 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The company has a market cap of £153.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119. Synthomer plc has a 12-month low of GBX 78.20 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 296 ($4.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 150 ($2.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

