Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $274.87 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $277.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average is $217.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

