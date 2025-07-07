Insider Selling: AO World plc (LON:AO) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider John Roberts sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.32), for a total value of £485,000 ($662,296.87).

John Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, John Roberts sold 2,000,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.32), for a total value of £1,940,000 ($2,649,187.49).

On Thursday, May 15th, John Roberts sold 350,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.30), for a total value of £332,500 ($454,048.89).

On Tuesday, May 13th, John Roberts sold 75,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.30), for a total value of £71,250 ($97,296.19).

On Wednesday, May 14th, John Roberts sold 175,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.30), for a total value of £166,250 ($227,024.44).

On Friday, May 9th, John Roberts sold 250,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.32), for a total value of £242,500 ($331,148.44).

On Monday, May 12th, John Roberts sold 150,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.31), for a total value of £144,000 ($196,640.72).

On Tuesday, May 6th, John Roberts sold 120,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.35), for a total value of £118,800 ($162,228.59).

On Friday, May 2nd, John Roberts sold 120,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.34), for a total value of £117,600 ($160,589.92).

On Wednesday, April 16th, John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.28), for a total value of £940,000 ($1,283,626.93).

Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.32) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £564.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.53. AO World plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.15 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.40 ($1.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

AO World ( LON:AO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. AO World had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.48%. Research analysts expect that AO World plc will post 4.8263419 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

