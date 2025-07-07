Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Barclays Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Barclays
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.