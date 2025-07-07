Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Barclays Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

About Barclays

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,539.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 579,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 784,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95,566 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,063,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 391,899 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

