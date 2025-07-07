UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Alison Hill Acquires 8,198 Shares

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Hill purchased 8,198 shares of UIL stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,837.60 ($13,433.84).

Alison Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Alison Hill bought 4,302 shares of UIL stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,119.38 ($6,990.82).

UIL Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of UTL stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.66) on Monday. UIL Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

