Wall Street Zen Downgrades Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) to Sell

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Urgent.ly from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Urgent.ly in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Urgent.ly alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULY

Urgent.ly Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of ULY stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Urgent.ly has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urgent.ly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.23% of Urgent.ly as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.