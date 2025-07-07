Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $262.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.95.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $164.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.73. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $137.94 and a twelve month high of $247.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Wix.com by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

