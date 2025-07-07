International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 460

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 385 ($5.26) to GBX 460 ($6.28) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Barclays cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.74) to GBX 250 ($3.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.33) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.74) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 384 ($5.24).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 346.60 ($4.73) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 316.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306.62. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.95 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.06 ($5.03). The company has a market capitalization of £20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

