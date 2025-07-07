Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Zoom Communications Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ZM stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. Zoom Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $199,658.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 155,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,003.83. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,168,626.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,583.02. This trade represents a 89.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,196 shares of company stock worth $6,885,843. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 31.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 990.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

