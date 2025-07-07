Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Sonim Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 465.12% and a negative net margin of 52.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Cassano sold 23,381 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $33,902.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,232.70. The trade was a 32.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 400,514 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $556,714.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,512. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

