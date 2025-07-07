K-TECH SOLUTIONS CO LTD Prices IPO at $4.00 Per Share (KMRK)

K-TECH SOLUTIONS CO LTD (KMRK) plans to raise $8 million in an initial public offering on Friday, July 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,000,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last year, K-TECH SOLUTIONS CO LTD generated $19.3 million in revenue and $910,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $68 million.

American Trust Investment Services acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

K-TECH SOLUTIONS CO LTD provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) We are principally engaged in the design, development, testing and sale of a diverse portfolio of toy products ranging from simple plastic toy products to more complex electromechanical toy products. Our solution services span across the entire development stage of toy products from design, prototype testing, production management, quality control to after-salesÂ services. We specialize in the development of infant and pre-schoolÂ educational toys and learning kits. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Note: K-Tech Solutions Co. Ltd. is offering 2.0 million shares at an assumed IPO price of $4.00 each to raise $8.0 million, according to its F-1/A filing.) “.

K-TECH SOLUTIONS CO LTD was founded in 2016 and has 15 employees. The company is located at Unit A, 7/F, Mai On Industrial Building 17-21 Kung Yip Street, Kwai Chung New Territories, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 2741 3165.

