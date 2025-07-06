Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) vs. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Head-To-Head Review

Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL – Get Free Report) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 MakeMyTrip 0 0 3 0 3.00

MakeMyTrip has a consensus price target of $121.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.36%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Tele Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

51.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele Group N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip 9.72% 12.13% 8.00%

Volatility and Risk

Tele Group has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $978.34 million 10.86 $95.10 million $0.83 115.10

MakeMyTrip has higher revenue and earnings than Tele Group.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Tele Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele Group

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. The company was formerly known as NeXplore Corporation and changed its name to Tele Group Corp. in December 2020. Tele Group Corp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

