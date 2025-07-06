GFL Environmental (GFL) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GFL Environmental to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

GFL Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental pays out 1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GFL Environmental has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GFL Environmental and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 2 8 2 3.00 GFL Environmental Competitors 324 1120 1895 131 2.53

Profitability

GFL Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.00%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 10.76%. Given GFL Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares GFL Environmental and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental 36.01% 3.93% 1.43% GFL Environmental Competitors -97.39% -458.26% -3.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GFL Environmental and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $7.99 billion -$527.43 million 9.88 GFL Environmental Competitors $3.57 billion $273.35 million 30.24

GFL Environmental has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. GFL Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

