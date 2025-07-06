GFL Environmental (GFL) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GFL Environmental to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.
Dividends
GFL Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental pays out 1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GFL Environmental has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GFL Environmental and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GFL Environmental
|0
|2
|8
|2
|3.00
|GFL Environmental Competitors
|324
|1120
|1895
|131
|2.53
Profitability
This table compares GFL Environmental and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GFL Environmental
|36.01%
|3.93%
|1.43%
|GFL Environmental Competitors
|-97.39%
|-458.26%
|-3.72%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GFL Environmental and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GFL Environmental
|$7.99 billion
|-$527.43 million
|9.88
|GFL Environmental Competitors
|$3.57 billion
|$273.35 million
|30.24
GFL Environmental has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. GFL Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
GFL Environmental beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.
