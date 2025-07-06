Janus International Group (JBI) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Janus International Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Janus International Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Janus International Group Competitors 243 1411 2273 111 2.56

Janus International Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Janus International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.8% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Janus International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Janus International Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group 5.49% 13.38% 5.47% Janus International Group Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Volatility & Risk

Janus International Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus International Group’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janus International Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group $963.80 million $70.40 million 25.69 Janus International Group Competitors $6.81 billion $567.85 million 24.00

Janus International Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group. Janus International Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Janus International Group peers beat Janus International Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

