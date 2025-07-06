Uranium Royalty (UROY) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Uranium Royalty to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uranium Royalty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Royalty $31.62 million $7.24 million N/A Uranium Royalty Competitors $17.56 billion $332.42 million 8.96

Uranium Royalty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Royalty.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Royalty 0 1 2 1 3.00 Uranium Royalty Competitors 255 976 1627 53 2.51

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Uranium Royalty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Uranium Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.94%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Uranium Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uranium Royalty is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Uranium Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Royalty N/A -0.22% -0.21% Uranium Royalty Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Risk and Volatility

Uranium Royalty has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Royalty’s peers have a beta of -71.88, indicating that their average stock price is 7,288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uranium Royalty beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona. Uranium Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

